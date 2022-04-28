2023: Abe Urges Rivers People to Choose Credible Leaders

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Ahead of the 2023 general election, a governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Senator Magnus Abe, has urged Rivers State people to choose credible and selfless leaders.

Abe said if elected as governor to succeed Governor Nyesom Wike, he would give the people to the opportunity to take control of the state.

He said in the interest of justice, fairness and equity, the people of Ogoni ethnic nationality should be allowed to be governor of the state in 2023.

Abe spoke at Giokoo community in Gokana Local Government Area of the state during a visit to the Gberemene of Gokana Kingdom, King Festus Paago-Bagia, Gberesaakoo XIII, in his palace.

The senator said: “A lot of people have said several things and sometimes, people make the argument that you should be voted for; you should be put in office because of where you come from, oh, it is the turn of your people and all that.

“Let me say to you Your Majesty that if that is the qualification, I want to stand here and say that if we follow the interest of justice, fairness, equity and what is right among the people who live together, it is the turn of the Ogoni people.”

Abe formally informed the traditional ruler of his intention to be the next governor of the state.

He said: “Why did I come here today? It is very simple. We all know that in the history and the make-up of our country, Nigeria, every four years, we have elections to choose those that will lead us and carry us until the next time we have choice to pick.

“At this time around, there are various offices that the constitution provides and one of those offices is the Office of the Governor of Rivers State-the person who will superintend over the affairs of our state.

“Your Majesty, people have said they have heard, but I don’t want you to hear; I came to tell you by myself that your son, Magnus Ngei Abe, is seeking the office of the governor of Rivers State.

“But, I am not here because I am from Ogoni, I am here because I am a Rivers son, I am here because I have the experience, I am here because I have served the people of this state in various capacities and offices, and I have never been found wanting. I am here because I know what the people need.

“Your Majesty, our constitution provides everything for the comfort and progress of our citizens but it is the citizens who must choose the people that will implement what the constitution has provided.

“I want to offer you the opportunity for you to take control of the government of Rivers State. I want to offer you the opportunity for you to take control of the destiny of your own sons and daughters.

“I want to offer you an opportunity for you to have a government that will serve you before it serves anyone else. I have no godfather to report to; what we have agreed today is between me and Rivers people. I promise you that if you give me the opportunity, I will stand by this contract to the very end.”

Abe challenged the people of Rivers State to choose leaders with impeccable character, who would impact their lives positively, irrespective of political party.

“This time I want to challenge Rivers people to choose leaders that will be truthful. If you chose me, I’ll put you (the people) first.

“Your Majesty, with your blessings, I will go forward and do things in a way that it has not been done before. I want to promise the Rivers people that I will do things differently,” he stated.

