11 Commissioners, SSG, Chief of Staff Resign in Sokoto





Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto state has accepted the resignation of 11 commissioners two key portfolio holders in his administration.

They are led by the Deputy Governor, Hon. Manir Muhammad Dan Iya, who resigned his position as commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

The remaining Commissioners are those hitherto manning Ministries of Finance, Environment, Youths and Sports, Lands and Housing; as well as Careers and Security: Hon. Abdussamad Dasuki, Hon. Sagir Bafarawa, Hon. Bashir Gorau, Hon. Aminu Bala Bodinga and Col. Garba Moyi (rtd) respectively.

Other Commissioners who resigned their appointment are those of Commerce, Works, Water Resources, Solid Minerals and Religious Affairs: Hon. Bashir Gidado, Hon. Salihu Maidaji, Hon. Shuaibu Gwanda Gobir, Hon. Abubakar Maikudi Ahmad and Hon. Abdullahi Maigwandu correspondingly.

There is also the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mallam Sa’idu Umar and the Chief of Staff, Mukhtar Umar Magori.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

