Securex Set to Hold W’Africa International Exhibition and Conference

Securex West Africa has announced that it has concluded arrangements to host the West African International exhibition and conference.

In a statement, the organisers said, “As the region’s leading exhibition and conference for the security, safety, fire and facilities management sectors there really is no better place to get up to speed with the industry trends and source the latest products on the market. With over 100 industry suppliers represented, from 15 countries and an impressive line-up of over 70 speakers it’s certainly an event not to be missed.

“Securex West Africa International Exhibition and Conference takes place at the Landmark Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos from 10th – 12th May 2022. Across the three days of the exhibition there are various conferences taking place that will focus on different sectors of the industry. On Tuesday 10th May the focus will be on Protecting Critical National Infrastructure with keynote addresses from Dr. Ahmed Abubakar Audi, Commandant General, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, CP Abiodun Sylvester Alabi, Commissioner of Police, Lagos State and Agasa Kehinde, The Commandant – Lagos State, Federal Fire Service.”

Speaking about the quality of this year’s conference sessions, George Pearson the Regional Director for the organisers, Afrocet Montgomery said, “It’s been a lot of work but we’re really excited to have such an incredible line up of speakers for this year’s conference and are really happy to be working with the key partners in each of the industries. We know each of the sessions will be hugely insightful and by providing the platform for the speakers to really engage with the audience we know all those in attendance will be able to take a lot from their visit”.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

