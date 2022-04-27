NSIA Insurance Creates Insurance Awareness through Radio Campaign

Ebere Nwoji

As part of efforts to contribute to insurance awareness whilst deepening penetration in Nigeria, NSIA Insurance says it kicked off the second quarter of the year 2022 with the launch of its new radio campaign jingle.

According to the underwriting firm, the campaign is aimed at reaching a diverse range of prospective customers, shed light on NSIA Insurance business operations, and reiterate the brand strategy for the year.

Tagged “Plan I is the new Plan B”, the campaign will also present an opportunity for the company to communicate effectively, the value of its product offerings and tailor-made services.

Speaking on the programme, the Managing Director NSIA Insurance, Ebelechukwu Nwachukwu, noted that the insurance industry had undoubtedly progressed over the years.

She, however, noted that the industry was not yet where it should be.

“Many individuals still need to embrace insurance as a necessity, from health insurance to life insurance, ensuring that all their assets are protected. Getting a Plan for different stages of life is critical.”

She described NSIA Insurance as a first-class composite insurance company driven by Integrity, Care, Innovation, and Professionalism. She informed that the head office is in Lagos, with a strong regional presence in Abuja and an extensive network in strategic states across the country.

