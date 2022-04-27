Niger APC to Screen Aspirants after Collection of Nomination Forms

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Niger State has said it will screen all those who obtained the Expression of Interests and nomination forms to contest the various primary elections of the party in the state.

The screening will be done independently, and to be carried out by the national secretariat of the party.

This is just as the party also said its secretariat in Minna would sell the state House of Assembly Expression of Interests and nomination forms, an exercise earlier billed for the national secretariat.

The state Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr. Musa D Sarkindaji, disclosed this to journalists in Minna yesterday, saying the screening of the aspirants is to ensure that only “genuine party members obtain, fill and contest on the party’s platform.

“The essence of the screening is also to ensure that whoever is contesting for any position is a bonafide member of the party, and is qualified to contest the position he or she is seeking.”

The screening, Sakindaji said, would be conducted by the office of the Organising Secretary of the APC, and will also enable the party to identify the financial members among the aspirants.

According to him, “The screening is to smoothen the way for their national screening, guide the aspirants where necessary, and make their national screening easy.”

He disclosed that contrary to earlier information, the sale of forms for state Assembly aspirants would take place in Minna from Wednesday.

Sarkindaji disclosed further that the new policy for the sale of Assembly forms was taken in Abuja yesterday in order to reduce the crowd thronging the national secretariat for the National Assembly and presidential forms.

The publicity secretary disclosed that the state would be attending the national convention where the presidential standard bearer of the party will be elected with 333 delegates.

He said there will be no replacement for statutory delegates that have left the party.

