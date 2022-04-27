News in Photographs: Buhari Swears-in Four New Perm Secs, Presides over FEC Meeting



Deji Elumoye in Abuja



President Muhammadu Buhari Wednesday swore-in four new Permanent Secretaries before presiding over the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the State House, Abuja.The Permanent Secretaries namely Mrs Beatrice Jeddy-Agba, Kachollom Daju, Malla Shehu Ibrahim and Dr Mary Ogbe took their oath of office at the Council Chamber. Those who witnessed the oath taking include were Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, and the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folashade Yemi-Esan.The President is currently presiding over a virtual meeting of the Federal Executive Council, which started immediately after the swearing-in ceremony. Physically attending the meeting are Ministers of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed; Justice, Abubakar Malami; Agriculture, Mohammed Mahmood; Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite; Labor and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige; Power Abubakar Aliyu and interior, Rauf Aregbesola, among others..All Other Ministers are attending virtually from their various offices in Abuja.Shortly after the opening formalities, the FEC observed a minute silence for former Minister Tonye Graham-Douglas, who died recently at the age of 82. Douglas was at various times Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture, Aviation, and Culture and Tourism.



