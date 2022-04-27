New APC Guideline: Ngige, Amaechi, Others Have Five Days to Resign

•Malami’s ambition threatened

Iyobosa Uwugiaren



The ruling All Progressives Congress’ (APC) new electoral guidelines released yesterday gives all political appointees aspiring to participate in its primary elections at all levels within five days to resign or forget their respective ambitions.

The new guidelines stipulate that political appointee should resign his/her position at least 30 days to the conduct of the party primaries.

Section 3(i) of the APC’s guidelines for the conduct of primaries, states: “No political appointee at any level shall be a voting delegate or be voted for the purpose of the nomination of candidates.

“Any political office holder interested in contesting for an elective office shall leave Office 30 days prior to the date of election or party primary for the office sought.”

Consequently, this leaves some of President Muhammadu Buhari’s appointees such as the Minister of Transportation, Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi and his Labour and Employment counterpart, Senator Chris Ngige and others – who are aspiring to contest the 2023 presidential election and other elective positions in the general elections five days to tender their resignation or forget their ambitions.

According to the APC primary election’s timetable, the presidential primary is scheduled to hold between May 30 and June 1.

Governorship, Senate, House of Representatives and state assembly primary elections of the APC, according to the party’s timetable, had been scheduled to hold between May 18th and 23rd, indicating that appointees for such positions, yet to resign as of yesterday, would have lost whatever was left of their chances to contest in the primaries.

The Attorney General of the Federation, Mallam Abubakar Malami, had been reported to be interested in governorship position in his home state of Kebbi.

With the guidelines and timeframe for resignation, Malami may no longer have a chance to contest.

