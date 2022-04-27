Late Osinachi: Police Submit Autopsy Report to DPP

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command said yesterday that it submitted the autopsy report conducted on the remains of the late singer, Mrs Osinachi Nwachukwu by the command to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for vetting and prosecution.

Osinachi, a celebrated artiste in Abuja died a victim of domestic violence prompting the arrest of her husband by the command, who was accused of kicking her in the chest which alleged led to her death.

A statement by issued by the command said in a bid the clear the controversy surrounding her death, the command conducted an autopsy on the remains of the late singer which it submitted to the DPP.

“The FCT Police Command in accordance with standard best practices and in a bid to clear the circumstances surrounding the death of the popular gospel singer, Osinachi conducted an autopsy on the deceased.

“The result of the autopsy is out and has been forwarded to the DDP for vetting and possible prosecution,” it said.

The command, therefore, urged members of the public to exercise patience and trust the process while due diligence was being observed in the pursuit of justice, as updates on the case would be communicated subsequently.

