Ita Enang to Contest Akwa Ibom APC Governorship Primary

The Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Solomon Ita Enang, has purchased the nomination and expression of interest form of the All Progressives Congress(APC) to contest the party’s governorship primary election in Akwa Ibom State next month.

Enang, previously served as Senior Special Assistant to President Buhari on National Assembly Matters after he left the Senate in 2015.

The presidential aide, according to a statement yesterday in Abuja, became the first aspirant in the entire country to purchase nomination form of the APC governorship form.

Inyang said: “Senator Enang picked the Akwa Ibom Governorship nomination form from APC National Organising Secretary, Dr Suliaman Muhammad Argungu after paying the mandatory N50 million.

“The brief ceremony took place at the party Secretariat in Abuja, Tuesday.

“The presidential aide congratulated the APC Family for ‘the well organized process of nomination.’

“As members and loyal aspirants, we’ll unite the party to win the general elections at all levels. We’ll make the APC proud.”

