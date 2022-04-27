Health Organisation Donates Food Items to Widows, Orphans in Rivers

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

A health organisation, Hacey Health Initiative, has donated about 300 cartons of assorted food items and seasonings to some widows and orphans in Rivers State.

The group made the donation yesterday through the Global Foundation for Orphaned Children, an orphanage home, and about 150 widows at Rumuagholu community in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state.

The donation, which was made under Hacey’s programme for improving the health and productivity of vulnerable and underserved populations in Africa, was done in partnership with Access Bank Plc.

Speaking on behalf of the partners while making the presentation at the orphanage, state Coordinator of Implementation of the programme in Rivers State, Ayobami Alabi, said the donation was in appreciation work of the orphanage with the children.

He pointed out that the orphanage has made it possible for the children to be taken out of the streets and given a promising future by growing up with parental care.

According to him, “We believe that with this support you will do more to ensure that the children are well fed. The donation was motivated by the challenges of supply in Nigeria and Africa. It is a well-planned venture, and we believe this will help you to carry out your mandate.”

Alabi added that the essence of the programme by the 14-year-old organisation in Nigeria is to relieve the economic burden on the widows and orphans in the communities, adding that they were the major targets of the intervention.

Over 300 persons, comprising widows in Nkpolu and Rumuagholu, and orphanages, were reached by the intervention.

Receiving the donation on behalf of the orphanage, Anabaga Samuel, who spoke

on behalf of Cliff and Nkiruka Jarrel, the promoters of the orphanage, thanked Hacey for the visit and support, pointing out that such supports have ensured that the children are well fed.

He said: “We thank you for coming. God bless you and as you have come to remember us God, will also remember you.”

Also speaking on behalf of the widows, Mrs. Mathilde Aka, native of Nkpolu-Rumuigbo community, thanked God for the donation and expressed gratitude to Hacey and Access Bank for remembering the widows.

