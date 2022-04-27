Gombe Pledges to Support NDLEA in Fight against Drug Abuse, Peddling

Segun Awofadeji



Gombe State Governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has stressed the need for the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA) to re-strategise and collaborate more with relevant agencies in the fight against the use of illicit drugs and their peddlers.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya stated yesterday when he received the new zonal Commander of the agency in charge of zone B, comprising Adamawa, Gombe and Taraba States.

The governor, who noted the clear correlation between the use of drugs and crimes, assured the NDLEA of his administration’s commitment to continually work in partnership with the agency in order to combat the sale and use of illicit drugs in the State.

He called on security agencies in the State to be weary of flash points as the centrality of Gombe State makes it a preferred destination for drug peddling and its abuse.

He said Gombe State sits at the centre of the North-east and therefore becomes an easy access for all manner of people including the good and the bad ones.

Governor Yahaya stressed that more needs to be done by both the NDLEA as well as sister security agencies to rid the society of substance abuse, observing that such can only happen with a stranger synergy.

“The statistics are really high and for Gombe to be the highest in terms of the use of hard drugs. I got wind of this information when I visited NDLEA Chairman, Gen. Buba Marwa”.

“I am happy that the zonal office is being set up for better coordination that means decisions and actions will be taken in order to compliment the operations of the State office, which will equally mean better performance to combat drug abuse and trafficking in the state.”

The governor noted that while rehabilitation of drug addicts is fundamental, combating its abuse and peddling is equally important to avoid substance abuse in the first place.

On issue of fund and logistics, a barracks and a correctional centre, Governor Yahaya explained that in spite of the paucity of funds in the midst of competing demands, his administration will do all it can to support the NDLEA.

Earlier speaking, the zonal Commander of NDLEA, Idris Mohammed Bello, appreciated Governor Yahaya for assisting the state office of the agency to carry out its constitutional responsibility.

The visiting zonal commander equally noted the spectrums of youths empowerment in the State, describing it as a subtle and intelligent method of fighting drug abuse among the younger ones.

He observed that drugs abuse has a direct link with crimes and criminalities and therefore wants the support of the Gombe State Government towards the fight against the sale and use of illicit drugs.

The NDLEA commander said the time has come for all Nigerians to get involved in the fight against drugs abuse, saying the agency cannot do it all alone.

He observed that most of the State commands are constrained due to lack of funds and logistics and therefore appealed to Governor Yahaya to consider giving some interventions in this regard, particularly at the Drug Rehabilitation Centre of the agency.

Highlight of the visit was the decoration of Governor Yahaya as the Zonal Patron of War Against Drugs Abuse (WADA).

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

