GamrX Coming Boosts Africa’s e-sports Market

Africa’s leading e-sports organisation, Gamr has made history with the successful hosting of the first edition of GamrX, giving boost to esports in the continent. It is a historic tournament created to showcase the skills of African e-sports players.

Gamr is a web/mobile esports and gaming platform that uses technology to aggregate the African gaming eco-system and break barriers to global tournament access.

A cash prize pool of $15,000 was on the line as e-sports players from 10 countries converged on the Eko Convention Centre in Lagos, to compete against each other in FIFA22, Mortal Kombat 11, PUBG Mobile, Call of Duty Mobile, and Red Bull Kumite featuring Streetfighter.

There were several qualifying rounds held across the participating nations which included Cote d’ Ivoire, Tanzania, Benin Republic, Ghana, Kenya, Cameroon, Senegal, South Africa, Algeria, and Nigeria.

The finale was an experience like never before as e-sports was fused with African pop culture. Performances from famous African artists like BNXN and Blaqbonez thrilled the crowd present at the event as well as those that were streaming it live.

GamrX was an event that was crowned with great knockouts, takedowns, counterattacks, and finishes that will definitely live long in the hearts of those present. As expected, the winners of the different tournaments were from different countries with Tanzania winning the FIFA22, Cote d’Ivoire winning the Streetfighter battle and Nigeria winning the Call of Duty battle.

Before the finale, an Industry Night was organised by Gamr to celebrate the stakeholders and key players in the African e-sports industry. Popular faces in the entertainment space from across Africa were also present at the event. Revered individuals like Bizzle Osikoya, Charles Anazodo, Cordell Robbin-Coker, Dr Sid, Ronny Lusigi, Qkwecy Hayford, and Ivan Kibuuka.

According to the COO of Gamr Africa, Kunmi, GamrX would be held annually and there is a plan to increase the number of participating countries and players in the next edition.

He said in an interview that the level of acceptance and support the brand got during the planning and course of the entire event showed how much Africans have been yearning for an e-sports event of this size.

