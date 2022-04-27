Chrisland Scandal: FCTA Threatens to Shut Schools Violating Operational Rules

Olawale Ajimotokan



The FCT Administration, has threatened to shut down schools contravening the rules of operations in the capital city, Abuja.

The warning was issued yesterday by the Secretary of the Education Secretariat, Malam Sani El-Kutuzu, in the wake of sex scandal involving a 10-year-old female student and three other males of Chrisland School, Lagos during an excursion tour of Dubai.

El-kuzutu, who spoke, when he led FCTA officials to Chrisland School in Wumba District, Abuja, admonished parents not to surrender parental responsibility to schools and allow their kids to be wayward in the society.

He said officers from the FCT Department of Quality Assurance visited Chrisland School and other schools, including public schools to strictly enforce standing school rules and regulations in the FCT.

He said the secretariat as a regulatory body would not hesitate to close down any school that violates the rules of operations in FCT.

“Our people do their job by constantly visiting both public and private schools, that is why we have low incidences of unfortunate situations in our schools.

“I would advise parents to take the training of their students very seriously. We should not surrender our parental responsibility to schools, as they simply cannot, as once you are not a parent there is no way you can give parental care,” he stressed.

In his response, Principal of the school in Abuja, Taiwo Adenariwo, disclosed that some of the sanctions that were imposed on Chrisland in Lagos had been lifted, because the investigation was still ongoing.

He appealed the FCT Secretary for Education to create a platform, where parents could also be addressed on such issue, so that they could have a decent environment.

He said parents must be brought into the narratives, so that they would realise that there were consequences for some of the things that school authorities ordinarily do with children, as training was not the responsibility of the schools alone.

“For us in the FCT and all our other schools as well, we are doing everything important to make sure that children turn out exact way we want them to be, morally upright and spiritually filled,” he said.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

