APC Guber Aspirant Attributes Katsina Insecurity, Economic Challenges to Negligence

The Katsina State Governorship Aspirant on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abubakar Yar’Adua, has attributed the security and economic challenges besetting the state to negligence of poor masses by leaders in the state.

Yar’Adua argued that the challenges bedeviling the state were as a result of decades of utter neglect of the masses that constituted 99 per cent of the state’s population by successful governments.

He made the declaration yesterday in Katsina while addressing journalists shortly after notifying the state leadership of the APC of his intention to join the 2023 state’s governorship race.

He said: “As you all know, Katsina State is now in a dire and critical socio-political and economic situation that requires urgent remediation and fixing.

“We need to quickly come to the rescue of our state and salvage it from its current challenges and economic quagmire, which were results of decades of utter neglect of the teaming ‘talakawa’ (the poor) that constitute more than 99 per cent of our state’s population by those who should serve them.

“Most significantly, we plan to confront the current insecurity challenges head-on. Our people must not only be secured but must be seen to be and feel totally secure.

“We cannot idly stand by and watch criminals, bandits, insurgents, bigots and zealous terrorise innocent citizens, indiscriminately killing and mailing them as well as raping our women and girls and separating young babies from their babies.”

The former Katsina Central senator, vowed to create 100,000 direct and indirect jobs every year for the teaming unemployed youths in the state if elected governor in 2023.

