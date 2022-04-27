Amosun Joins Presidential Race



Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Senator representing Ogun Central, Ibikunle Amosun, on Wednesday, formally declared his intention to contest for the 2023 presidential election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The former governor of Ogun State made the declaration in a letter of invitation addressed to the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan.

He informed his colleagues that he intends to unfold his agenda on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre, CBD, Abuja, by 11.00am.

He nevertheless pledged to leverage on his vast experience in the public and private sectors to turn the country around if elected.

Part of the letter read: “I bring you warm greetings from my family, my constituents, the entire people of Ogun State, and my support groups across Nigeria.

“It is with the greatest respect that I write to notify you and my distinguished colleagues of my intention to contest for the Office of President of our dear country, the Federal Republic of Nigeria and to respectfully invite you and my distinguished colleagues to the formal declaration ceremony.

“I have been blessed by God to serve as Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria between 2003 and 2007 and as a two-term Governor of Ogun State between 2011 and 2019.

“I have also had the privilege to be elected a second time to the Senate of the Federal Republic in 2019 where I currently serve the good people of Ogun Central Senatorial District.

“My varied experience in private and public life has imbued me with requisite insights, experiences and network of relationships adequate to provide a leadership that will galvanize our dear country to achieve her manifest destiny as leader in Africa and of the black race.

“I will be honoured with your esteemed presence and that of my distinguished colleagues at the declaration event.

“I seek the prayers of all of you for a successful declaration ceremony, victory at the party primaries and the 2023 presidential election.”

