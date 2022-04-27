AIB-N Releases Preliminary Reports on Airlines’ Accident, Aircraft Serious Incidents

Chinedu Eze



The Accident Investigation Bureau, Nigeria (AIB-N) has released four preliminary reports on serious incidents as well as an accident involving aircraft owned and operated by United Nigeria Airlines Limited, Max Air, Air Peace and the Nigerian Police Air Wing.

The preliminary reports included that of the serious incident involving the United Nigeria Airlines Embraer 145LR aircraft with nationality and registration mark 5N-BWW, which was climbing out of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, when a serious incident occurred at about 4,000 feet on November 17, 2021.

The second one was the preliminary report on the serious incident involving Max Air Boeing 737-300 aircraft, which was parked at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, with nationality and registration mark 5N-DAB and was involved in an on-ground collision with Skyway Aviation Handling Co. Plc (SAHCO) lavatory service truck with fleet number 9/5 on November 21, 2021.

The third was that of serious incident involving a Boeing 737-300 aircraft owned and operated by Air Peace Limited with nationality and registration marks 5N-BUQ, which occurred after takeoff from the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport, Owerri, enroute Lagos on November 22, 2021.

The only accident report was that involving a Bell 429 helicopter owned and operated by the Nigeria Police Air Wing with nationality and registration marks 5N-MDA, which occurred at the Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Airport, Bauchi, Nigeria on January 26, 2022.

According to a statement by the AIB-N spokesman, Tunji Oketumbi, the reports are available on the Bureau’s website.

“Preliminary reports are not the final reports as they only contain details of the initial facts, discussions and findings surrounding the occurrences; which include information gathered from witness statements, flight recorders, Health and Usage Monitoring System (HUMS) Data, Flight Data Monitoring (FDM) data, and preliminary inspection of the accident sites and the wreckages.

