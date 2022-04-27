2023: ‘Ekperikpe Ekpo Best Man for A’Ibom North West Senatorial Seat’





Okon Bassey in Uyo

The people of Akwa Ibom North West (Ikot Ekpene) senatorial district have been urged to support a one-time National Assembly member, Hon Ekperikpe Ekpo, in the 2023 general election.

The National Coordinator, Media Professionals for Good Governance (MPGG), Franklin Okon, in an interview with journalists in Uyo described Ekpo as the most suitable aspirant to represent the district in the Senate in 2023.

He said a careful look at Ekpo antecedents would reveal that he has been well and properly equipped for a higher legislative responsibility.

Okon pointed out that his years in the National Assembly between 2007 and 2011 brought a new lease of life for the people of Abak federal constituency, as evidently reflected in various life-touching programmes and projects he initiated across the constituency,

He stressed that the lawmaker’s immense contributions to the passage of some critical bills into law during his period in the National Assembly was not in doubt.

According to him, “I may not be able to completely state all Ekpo did legislatively in the House of Representatives but the records are there. You know, as a parliamentarian, his core function was to make laws for the people and also attract life touching projects which he did satisfactorily.

“The reason we have decided to support Ekpo to represent the people of Akwa Ibom North West senatorial district in the Senate is that he has a lot to offer as far as legislative business is concerned.”

Ekpo had earlier performed very well as the chairman of Ika council area, and further cut his teeth in the legislature in the House of Representatives.

“His legislative performance is second to none, and he is a round peg in a round hole. We are supporting him to go higher for what he did in the House of Representatives, people like him should be encouraged to go higher.

According to Okon, “Democracy allows for mass participation in choosing quality leaders; Ekperikpe is a very passionate about people’s welfare, and he is also a well-groomed administrator.

“He will readily deploy his wealth of experience to change the fortunes of our people for the best once elected as our Senator.”

