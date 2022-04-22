With Second Term in Bag, Sanwo-Olu Focuses on More Projects

Segun James

Following his endorsement for a second term by the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, would nowfocus on more projects, Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso has disclosed.

“The Governance Advisory Council (GAC), the highest decision-making body of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos, endorsed Sanwo-Olu for re-election, but this will not make the Governor shift his focus away from the state’s numerous projects,” Omotoso said.

The commissioner, who spoke on “Lagos State in Focus” on a television station, averred that the endorsement was based on Sanwo-Olu’s achievements in projects execution, adding that it was not unexpected, because the governor “has done well”, as the leader of government in the state.

His words: “The GAC must have based their decision to endorse Sanwo-Olu on the future of Lagos, as the governor has been building on what his predecessors have done. The governor is a man of vision, good character and a good party man. The decision to let Sanwo-Olu contest for another term is not about personal glorification; the aim is to deliver for the people of Lagos.”

Omotoso, who also described Sanwo-Olu as a man of integrity, stated that the governor’s response during the COVID-19 pandemic, his infrastructure strides in road construction and transportation management, improvement in schools infrastructure and massive renovation of hospitals, were some of the projects and programmes responsible for the GAC decision.

Asked if the push for another term would not cause a shift in focus, he said no such thing would happen, even as he spoke about the projects that Sanwo-Olu needed to complete.

This, he said, included the Blue Line and Red Line rail projects, Lekki-Epe Expressway, General Hospital, Ojo and the many roads in Ikorodu, such as Oba Sekumade Road, Agric-Ishawo Road, Bola Tinubu-Igbogbo Road, and the Regional Road, adding that, “The Fourth Mainland Bridge is also in the works.”

He reiterated that the religious community, traders, artisans and other stakeholders were all in support of Sanwo-Olu’s endorsement.

Asked for comments on the planned resumption of tolling by the Lekki Concession Company (LCC) at the Ikoyi Link Bridge toll gate, Omotoso said consultations with the stakeholders were still ongoing.

“The consultation is to seek the understanding of stakeholders and all those involved. A list of concessions the stakeholders requested for has been tabled. The Company has financial obligations, which must be discharged so that future opportunities for investments in the state, will not be affected,” he said.

He also explained why the government set up a Parks Management Committee, saying it was all to ensure peace.

Speaking on the Chrisland School sex scandal involving a 10-year-old, which he described as “a monumental family and societal tragedy”, he said it was all emotionally disturbing for parents, the school and the government.

The Commissioner said the government’s swift response to the matter was to stop its escalation, with the warning against the sharing of the video.

He, however, declined further comments “because the matter is still under investigation.”

