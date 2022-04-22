THE PARADOX OF THE WAR AGAINST CORRUPTION







Corruption is an endemic virus that hampers the growth and development of Nigeria. Since the attainment of independence in 1960, Nigeria has been battling with corruption as resources meant for national development are diverted or squandered by those entrusted with leadership at all levels. In the last six decades, corruption is so entrenched in such a manner that the country has continued to lose trillions of naira. No wonder many countries which attained independence with Nigeria such as Malaysia and India have recorded speedy developments in contrast with the so-called giant of Africa. Nigeria, the sixth largest producer of crude oil in the world imports petroleum for its domestic consumption. The four refineries which were built to provide petroleum for internal and external consumption were allowed to rot. While Nigerians blamed military administrations for high cases of corruption, the return to democracy in 1999 has failed to stop the monster.

In 1999 when the Obasanjo administration came on board, it carried out institutional reforms aimed at dispensing democracy dividends which the country was yearning for. In other to tackle corruption which had eaten deeply into the fabrics of the country, Obasanjo established the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Independent Corrupt Practice Commission (ICPC). These sister agencies were charged with the responsibilities of investigating, apprehending and confiscating proceeds of corruption believed to have been corruptly acquired by government officials, organizations or corporate bodies. EFCC during its formative years was led by a hardworking and fearless boss, Nuhu Ribadu. The fear of Malam Ribadu was the beginning of wisdom among the corrupt individuals. The commission was able to arrest and prosecute highly corrupt governors, ministers, business moguls and other government officials. Until it was later politicised by Obasanjo to achieve political gains, EFCC recorded remarkable achievements.

The successive administrations failed to strengthen the war against corruption in the country. EFCC which was established to go after corruption suddenly turned to a toothless bull dog. The commission became a tool for political intimidation. Government used it to harass or witch-hunt perceived political opponents. Upon assumption of the Buhari administration, many Nigerians expect a paradigm shift in the war against corruption. However, the war against corruption under Buhari has become a joke taking too far. The recent pardon granted to former Plateau and Taraba States governors by the Council of States has been condemned by Nigerians. Joshua Dariye stole N1.6 billion while his former colleague Jolly Nyame diverted N1.4 billion from their respective states. In saner climes, Dariye and Nyame would have served their maximum jail terms. The pardon granted to the duo has indeed eroded the gains achieved by the Buhari administration’s war against corruption.

It is a known fact that the pardon will embolden corruption and render the war against corruption meaningless in a country where corruption has become the order of the day. Government officials will steal public funds with impunity believing they will be pardoned by government. This is the reason Nigerians are calling for the scrapping of the anti-corruption agencies.

Ibrahim Mustapha, Pambegua, Kaduna State

