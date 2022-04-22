SON: FCMB Offerings Meet Customer, Regulatory Requirements

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has again validated the capacity of First City Monument Bank (FCMB) to provide best-in-class products and services that always meet consumer and regulatory requirements.

FCMB in a statement said, SON, the only regulatory body vested with the responsibility of standardising and regulating the quality of all products in Nigeria, has audited and revalidated its Quality Management System, ISO 9001: 2015, certification.

“The regulatory body did a thorough audit and evaluation exercise, which recently covered all departments and branches of the Bank. It reviewed how FCMB executes its Quality Management System (QMS) and how well the framework guarantees continuous improvement and operational efficiency to meet customer and stakeholder needs consistently.

“First City Monument Bank accomplished full conformity in all aspects of operations and service delivery review, including leadership, policies, processes, and procedures in line with global best practices. This shows that the Bank has a strong management team that ensures fact-based decisions drive continuous improvement and has a customer-focused process and culture, “it stated.

Commenting on the recertification, the Managing Director of FCMB, Mrs Yemisi Edun, described it as another proof of the customer-centric focus of the Bank, quality of offerings and overall commitment to best practices.

According to her, “we are pleased that the Standard Organisation of Nigeria has again validated our Quality Management System. This revalidation affirms our commitment to continuous improvement and the agile way we conduct business to meet the ever-changing needs of our esteemed customers. We will continue to live up to our pedigree as an organisation committed to excellence, professionalism, and best practices for the ultimate benefit of our customers and stakeholders.”

