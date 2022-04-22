Osayande Backs Call for Buhari’s Resignation, Condemns Recent Pardon

Adibe Emenyonu

A Retired Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Parry Osayande yesterday backed the call by a northern group that President Muhammadu Buhari should resign following failure by his administration to secure the lives of Nigerians.

He also condemned the recent presidential pardon given to some convicted persons, particularly former governors Joshua Dariye of Plateau State and Jolly Nyame of Taraba State, describing it as criminal conspiracy.

Speaking to journalists in Benin City, capital of Edo State, Osayande said the coming 2023 general elections was the right time for Nigerian youths to vote the right people by cashing in on the provisions of the new Electoral Act which tried to reduce the possibility of rigging.

On the call for Buhari’s resignation, he said: “Somebody is talking about interim government, is there any government here? In any case why can’t the president resign if he cannot carry out his functions?”

Osayande said granting pardon to Dariye and Nyame was a criminal conspiracy, saying, “that (pardon) is absolute rubbish. How can you do a thing like that? Somebody who has stolen public funds, people are dying and then you say you have pardoned such a person?

“What about somebody who was dying of hunger and stole chicken to go and feed his family and he was given nine months’ imprisonment, was such a person pardoned? This is criminal conspiracy; it is not done in a civilized society they have taken us about 200 years backward.”

According to the former chairman of Police Service Commission (PSC), “all the politicians are jokers and they are taking us for a ride. It is high time the youth which form the majority should forget about money and use their votes with the improvements made by the new electoral law because by bringing in technology, rigging will not be as easy as it used to be therefore, the youths have a more formidable weapon to use in the new Electoral Act. Vote the charlatans out of office.

“So, if the government is not sufficiently responsible to come and carry out the functions defined by the constitution then vote it out.”

