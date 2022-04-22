NSCDC Busts Illegal Bunkering Syndicates in Ondo, Arrests Eight Suspects

Fidelis David



Operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps(NSCDC) yesterday arrested an eight-man syndicate who allegedly specialises in vandalism of petroleum pipelines, illegal bunkering activities and dealings in illegal adulterated petroleum products at Olowo Community, Odigbo Local Government Area, Ondo state.

According to a statement made available to journalists in Akure by the Corps Public Relations Officer in the state, Daniel Aidamenbor, exhibits recovered from the suspects include: a black Toyota Sequoia with registration number Lagos APP 134 DX loaded with 70 kegs of 25 litres of adulterated AGO; 28 kegs of 25litres each of suspected adulterated AGO and six pumping machines and one counting machine.

The statement reads: “At the dump site which has been sealed and secured, the following exhibits were also recovered: 19kegs of 25litres of adulterated AGO, 5 drums of 200 litres of suspected AGO, 2 drums of 200 litres capacity that is half filled and two drums of 200litres capacity that is about quarter filled.

“Others are: two storage tanks with 3500 litres of adulterated AGO each. An underground storage tanks with four compartments were also discovered at the crime scene. The first compartment was empty , the second compartment has 2,800 litres , the third compartment contain 1,500 litres while the fourth compartment has 16,500 litres of adulterated Automated Gas Oil (AGO).

It noted that the Commandant General in his renewed vigour to combat the uprising menace of illegal dealings in petroleum products deployed Commandant General’s Special Intelligence Squad, who acted on a credible intelligence, busted the location around 0900hours of 21st April, 2022.

He reiterated that the command, led by Dr Ahmed Abodunrin, will not relent in its commitment to fight against oil theft, oil bunkering and all acts of illegal dealings in petroleum products in the State, stressing that the suspects will be charged to court at the end of our investigation.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

