NPFL: Rivers Utd, Plateau Slump as Enyimba, Akwa Utd Record

Goals Feast

The quests of Rivers United and Plateau United to consolidate as they target the 2021/2022 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) title suffered massive blow yesterday as both front runners lost their Match-day 24 games yesterday.

Instead, it was former champions Enyimba FC and Akwa United that recorded big wins yesterday.

Victories for the People’s Elephant and the Pride of Rivers People accounted for

10 of the 15 goals scored in the five matches played on Thursday.

At the Nest of Champions in Uyo, reigning champions Akwa United dismantled Nasarawa United 6-1.

The Promise Keepers led 4-0 at half time courtesy of goals from Ubong Friday, Adam Yakubu and Wisdom Fernando (2).

Babatunde Bello and Franklin Matib added two more in the second half, after King Osanga had pulled one back for the visitors.

It was tale of woes for Kano Pillars in Aba as Enyimba decimated the Sai Masu Gida 4-0.

Striker Victor Mbaoma netted a brace to get to 10 league goals this term before substitutes Emeka Obioma and Godwin Emmanuel added their names to the score sheet.

To add insult to injury, Pillars who have now dropped to 19th on the log had their goalkeeper Joshua Enaholo sent off in stoppage time.

At the Ondo State Sports Complex in Akure, Sunshine Stars made it a sweet return back home from Ijebu-Ode where they had sojourned and made hay while the sun shine, beating Rivers United 1-0 courtesy of Ugochukwu Leonard Aputazie’s 5th minute strike. The defeat ended Rivers United’s 12-match unbeaten run and marked only their second loss this season.

The only positive for Rivers United would be that their four-point cushion over Plateau United still subsists after the Jos based side went down 0-1 at basement team Heartland FC. Homeboy Chukwudi Nwaodu scored the game’s only goal in the 16th minute to render Fidelis Ilechukwu’s return to the Dan Anyiam Stadium fruitless.

Match Day 25 actions hold on Sunday and Monday across 10 centres.

MATCH DAY 24

Akwa Utd 6-1 Nasarawa

Enyimba 4-0 Kano Pillars

Sunshine 1-0 Rivers Utd

Heartland 1-0 Plateau Utd

MFM FC 0-2 Wikki Tourists

Lobi Stars 2-1 Gombe Utd

Katsina Utd 3-1 Shooting

Tornadoes 2-1 Rangers

Kwara Utd 1-1 Abia Warriors

Remo Stars 4-1 Dakkada FC

