NGO to Spend N100m Intervention Fund to Support Artisans, Market Women

By Hammed Shittu

A Non Governmental Organisation (NGO) based in Kwara State, KOZ has said that, plan is underway to provide intervention support worth N100m to all categories of rural residents so as to boost the economic stability of the state

The organisation said that, the move is also aimed at lending support to the administration of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq at making more life bearable to the residents of the state.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin, the Director General of KOZ, Mr. Olawale Gbadeyan said that, “This Intervention will provide small grants for the petty traders, group loan for market women and support for farmers as an effort to create more wealth amongst our ever industrious people”.

He stated that, “the development is also borne of our founder commitment at providing all forms of support to the current administration in Kwara State owing to her pro-masses focus and even distribution of projects since assumption of office about three years ago. We shall be providing a support of N100m for a period of time through artisans, traders and farmers. Those categories of people shall be our primary focus. We will consider other layers of the society as well.

“It no exaggeration that Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has performed beyond the ordinary bar of excellence, we therefore deemed it a duty to provide support for him here and there.”

Gbadeyan added, “This Intervention will provide small grants for the petty traders, group loan for market women and support for farmers as an effort to create more wealth amongst our ever industrious people.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

