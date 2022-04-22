Jand2Gidi Introduces New Technologies to Facilitate Seamless Deliveries Worldwide

Mary Nnah

Founded by Mrs. Ujama Akpata and Mrs. Kikelomo Fola-Ogunniya in 2013, Jand2Gidi, a logistics business, has been on a mission to ensure the process of local and international deliveries are seamless from beginning to end. With Jand2Gidi the frustrations typically experienced when sending deliveries are becoming a thing of the past because the women came together to fix a common problem.

During a media briefing held on Wednesday, April 13, the female Co-founders spoke about the partnership and running a successful logistics company in a male-dominated industry.

The longstanding relationship between Akpata, a lawyer and Fola-Ogunniya, a chemical engineer by profession, shows that women can indeed work together and accomplish great things. The two female entrepreneurs have grown over the years, relying on each other’s strengths to build an innovative, technology-enabled brand.

Regardless of the upheavals experienced during Covid-19, Jand2Gidi was able to embrace the tumultuous realities and moved swiftly in digitizing their processes in order to remain competitive and relevant in meeting the needs of their customers anywhere they are worldwide.

When the company first launched, it had very manual processes and there was a limit to how many customers it could accommodate. Over the years, however, their operations are now fully automated from their accounting services to their technology. This has enabled the brand to scale from where they were to accommodate more businesses, corporates, and individuals. And the company has continued to stay true to its unique selling point, bringing excitement to logistics.

According to Fola-Ogunniya, the brand is ready to integrate into vendors’ websites through API – Application Programming Interface. This means the Jand2Gidi new platform can effectively interpret and capture customer data.

Speaking on challenges, said, “Like every business, we have faced a number of challenges like customs issues, regulatory issues, policies that keep springing up on a daily basis. Also, we were in a male-dominated industry. When we started in 2013 there weren’t a lot of females doing business, so we faced a lot of resistance when we started”.

She noted however that, within a year of running the business, which started as a side hustle, while still actively working in the oil and gas industry, they were able to pay for their first office space in Lekki Phase 1 and since then, they have steadily grown in leaps and bounds; going from a small two-man office to expansion to the mainland, and shipping to different countries in the world.

Over the last nine years, Jand2Gidi has not only faced challenges but also numerous wins. They have bagged several awards and recognition such as winning the WIMBIZ/EbonyLife Sisterhood Awards for ‘Best Collaboration of the Year’ 2016; was selected as a beneficiary of the 2017 Pilot Phase of the LSETF loan scheme for small businesses, and we’re identified by Business Day as one of the ‘Top Fastest Rising SMEs’ in 2019.

For future plans, Jand2Gidi is looking to expand to countries such as Ghana and Kenya as well as open more hubs in Lagos and Nigeria. The business is also looking to expand to Europe.

While the Co-founders are optimistic about raising capital from more alternative financing options, they expressed gratitude to friends and family who have supported the business venture thus far. The African logistics sector is on an upward trajectory as more innovative companies secure growing amounts of funding. Jand2Gidi possesses great potential for disruption, and acceleration and is open to growing even more with the help of investors and partners.

