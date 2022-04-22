Green Africa introduces N27,500 fare for Ramadan

Green Africa, Nigeria’s Lagos-based value airline has introduced special fares for travellers in the season of Ramadan starting from N27, 500 only across all routes.

These special fares are available for bookings between April 20 and May 4, 2022 and travel between April 21 and June 30, 2022, allowing customers to live the essence of the season with friends and loved ones while enjoying low airfares.

Speaking on the offer, Chief Commercial Officer, Green Africa, Obiukwu Mbanuzuo said, ‘Ramadan emphasizes values such as charity, sacrifice, empathy and acts of generosity. Thus, in the spirit of the season, we have made available airfares starting from as low as N27, 500 so our customers can have a memorable Ramadan with loved ones”.

The Ramadan offer from N27, 500 is applicable on the gSaver flight ticket which is recommended for customers who travel light or who would like to pay for luggage separately. The gClassic ticket which offers 15kg checked-in luggage starts at N34, 500 while the gFlex ticket with 23kg checked-in luggage has a starting fare of N43, 500 only across all Green Africa routes.

Customers are encouraged to take advantage of this offer and book flights up to 30th June 2022 at these special rates.

Customers are advised to visit greenafrica.com between 20th April and 4th May to enjoy these special fares while limited seats are available.

