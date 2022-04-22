Firm Pledges to Maximise Lagos Tourism Potential

Ayodeji Ake



The Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, has hailed Napmantronix Limited, on its launch of Napmantronix Events and Lounge, and pledged that it would in turn support the 20-year tourism master plan officially launched by the Lagos State Government in 2020.

Napmantronix Events and Lounge is the first of its kind in the Ibeju Lekki axis of Lagos State with enormous entertainment and tourism potential.

The ministry in its goodwill message noted that under the THEMES of the current Lagos State administration setup post-COVID-19 strategies towards the revitalisation of the state’s economy through the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture.

Addressing newsmen at the recent media parley, Chairman Napmantronix Limited, Mr. Napoleon Agbelogode, noted that the new initiative would put a footprint firmly on the Lagos State entertainment map.

“The theme is ‘This Is Ibeju Lekki.’ We intended to use our platform to draw attention to the untapped and unexplored enormous entertainment and tourism potentials of this part of Lagos to make a loud statement with our entry into the entertainment segment. We held a concert recently that featured: Zazuu Portable, African China, and other stars making waves. The whole idea is to build on this legacy, also partnering with stakeholders in government, the communities, and the print and electronic media to help tell our story,” he said.

Speaking further, he revealed the facility serves as a relaxation centre both day and night with sports bar which caters to the needs of football enthusiasts, table tennis, and snooker for game lovers.

The Director of Business Development, Pazino ECC, Mr. Kelechi Igwegbe, a realtor, who applauded Napmantronix for the unveiling the centre in the Ibeju, said it would give new and old residents of the community a new feeling.

“These are the things that we are doing here to carve a niche for ourselves in the Ibeju Lekki axis. Napmantronix has done well in the events and lounging sector, we now bring people here; we bring some of our best hands, some of our best clients to come and lounge here and have a feel of what is happening. So, it’s a partnership that works, working with Napmantronix, we see it growing with what we have just seen.”

