Fidelity Bank Clears Air Over Viral Video of AUPCTRE;s Live Band Protest

Kayode Tokede

Fidelity Bank Plc, has cleared air over a viral video of Amalgamated Union of Public Corporation, Civil Service, Technical and Recreational Employees (AUPCTRE) members performing with a band outside one of its branches at an undisclosed location in Nigeria.

The labour union said it carried out the action against the bank over its refusal to pay the sum of N472 million to the union.

In a swift response, the Divisional Head, Brand and Communications, Fidelity bank, Meksley Nwagboh in a signed statement explained that contrary to media reports claiming that the men were wrongfully debited by the bank, the video emanated from a picketing exercise organized by the AUPCTRE over a dispute they had with the Anambra State Urban Water Holding Corporation and Anambra State Waste Management Authority.

He said, “To this end, we had earlier issued a statement explaining that while the Union obtained a garnishee Order against the accounts of Anambra State Government in Fidelity Bank, we are unable to honour it as the Judgment Debtors, Anambra State Urban Water Holding Corporation and Anambra State Waste Management Authority, immediately filed a Notice of Appeal as well as a Motion for Stay of Execution of the Order of Court dated the Garnishee Order was granted.

“The Union is aware of these processes as they were served on them. The Motion for Stay of Execution is still pending and had not yet been heard and determined when the Union took the law into its hands to attack Fidelity Bank.”

