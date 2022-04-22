Delta Crushes Rivers, Lagos Fly over Kwara at Baseball, Softball Tourney in Asaba

Team Delta defeated Rivers 8-2 yesterday in the opening match in the maiden edition of Victor Chukwudumebi Achakpo 2022 National Division 1 Baseball and Softball championship in Asaba.

Lagos State baseball team also started well by beating Kwara 7-6 in a close contest. Team Delta also recorded victory in their second baseball game against Niger which ended 15-3.

In the Softball event, Delta also started on victory note, beating Kwara 8-0.

The competition will end on April 24. It is being attended by Baseball Division 1 teams from Delta, Kwara, Lagos, Ekiti and Niger state, while Division 1 teams from Delta, Rivers, Kwara and Lagos will fight in the Softball event.

Over N1million cash prizes have been dangled for the teams.

Today, Rivers baseball team will face Niger and Lagos against Ekiti in the morning fixtures.

The afternoon games will see Lagos softball team do battle with Delta, while Kwara will face Rivers.

The semifinal will hold later today, while the third place match and final game hold on April 24.

The sponsor, Victor Chukwudumebi Achakpo, a former athlete, is providing feeding for 17 persons (15 players and two coaches).

