BCI Boss Harps on Impacts onCorporate Sector

Mary Nnah

Chief Executive Officer of Background Check International (BCI) Kola Olugbodi has said that BCI was established primarily to bring back integrity and proper recruitment process to the corporate sector, has over time been able to checkmate wrong hiring and ensure that employers checkmate those who can defraud their organisations.

Speaking recently with pressmen, Olugbodi empahsised that Background Check is not about hiring at face value, not just employed by what the resume of individual states, rather for 17 years of pioneering background check operations in Nigeria, the organisation has supported several organisations in eliminating fraud and criminal tendencies amongst their staff.

“A major impact of Background Check International is KYS – Know Your Staff and this is not all about what they said or what they claimed to be but corroborating and verifying the claims. It is also about knowing more about their staff. This makes organisations know whether the staff has the requisite skills to secure employment. The background check also helps ensure that some prospective staff does not have criminal records. It is also to ensure that those who claim to have work experiences have solid character and proper conduct while they were in previous employment”, he noted.

The BCI boss said further that Background Check has saved several corporate organisations from blind hiring and also making employment decisions with empirical and statistical evidence.

With BCI’s pioneering efforts, Background Check is now widely accepted both in the corporate sector and other segments in Nigeria.

“Considering the breakdown of our clients and the volume of requisitions being handled, Background Check International currently functions in every sector of the economy-Banking, Oil and Gas, manufacturing, real estate, etc.”

It has become highly important for corporate organisations to see the background check as a critical tool that will aid corporate hiring. In essence, a background check will save organisations from fraudulent and criminally-minded elements who create bottlenecks.”, he added.

Founded 17 years ago, BCI, a groundbreaker of the industry in Nigeria, was the pioneer and to date, remains a leading light in the industry.

