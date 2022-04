Amstel Malta Remains Okpekpe Race’s Official Malt Drink

Organisers of the World Athletics Elite Label Okpekpe International 10km road race have confirmed that Amstel Malta, will remain the official malt drink of the eighth edition of the race which comes up next month in Okpekpe near Auchi, Etsakor East Local Government Area of Edo State.

Mike Itemuagbor, CEO of Pamodzi Sports Marketing, organisers of the historic race said yesterday that Amstel Malta, brewed by Nigerian Breweries Plc, the pioneer and largest brewing company in Nigeria will remain as the official malt drink for the first World Athletics Label road race in West Africa.

“We are delighted to announce that Nigerian Breweries has renewed its partnership as a friend and strategic partner of the Okpekpe international 10km road race,’ said Itemuagbor.

The Pamodzi boss said Nigerian Breweries and Okpekpe race have a lot in common.

“Nigerian Breweries Plc is the pioneer and biggest brewing company in Nigeria while one of its products, Amstel Malta is a premium malt drink with rich international heritage.

“Okpekpe race is also the first road running event to be granted a World Athletics label status in Nigeria which means the race is the first road race in Nigeria to be granted international recognition.”

“World Athletics Label Road Races are races that the World Athletics designates as one of the leading road races around the world,” said Itemuagbor.

Okpekpe road race is the first in Nigeria to have its race course measured by a World Athletics and Association of International Marathons and Distance Races (AIMS) accredited course measurer.

The race, first organised in 2013 and granted a label rating in 2015 is organised by Pamodzi Sports Marketing and supported by the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) and Edo State government.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram