Air Peace Relocates Regional Operation to New Terminal at MMIA

Chinedu Eze

Nigeria’s major carrier, Air Peace has become the first airline to operate a flight from the newly commissioned international terminal of the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos, known as Terminal 2.

Air Peace operated its 7:00 am Lagos-Accra flight from the new facility on Tuesday, April 19, 2022.

In a statement issued by airline’s spokesman, Stanley Olisa, Air Peace said it had notified the flying public that from April 19, 2022, its international and regional flight departures would now be at the new terminal.

“We are delighted to be the first airline to operate a flight at the newly commissioned MMIA Terminal 2 and going forward, all our regional and international departures will be from this new terminal. We commend the Federal Government for the feat, and Air Peace will continue to blaze the trail”, the statement said.

It added that passengers flying to Accra, Banjul, Freetown, Douala, Dakar, Johannesburg and Dubai are henceforth expected to proceed to the new terminal for ticketing, check-in and boarding.

“Our ground personnel are ready to assist the passengers to ensure they seamlessly adjust to this new development”, the airline said.

The new terminal was inaugurated last month by President Muhammadu Buhari and it is one of the four new terminal facilities built at the four major airports in the country.

The terminal has the capacity to process 14 million passengers per annum and it was built with state-of-the-art facilities with expanded space for Immigration, passengers waiting lounge, bigger departure and modern avio bridges.

