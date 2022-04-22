A’Ibom Imposes Curfew on Ibeno as Indigenes, Ilaje Fishermen Clash

Okon Bassey



Akwa Ibom State Government has imposed a çurfew in Ibeno Local Government Area of the state following a bloody clash between the migrants fishermen of Ilaje of Yoruba extraction and the natives of Ibeno.

The dust to dawn curfew announced yesterday by the LGA Chairman, High Chief Henry Mkpa, is to stop further escalation of the conflict which has led to the killing of scores and many houses burnt.

The local government boss imposed the indefinite dusk to dawn curfew with full restrictions of both individual and vehicular movements within the troubled oil rich riverine communities from 7:00pm to 6:00am in a statement issued yesterday.

The chairman warned that those apprehended during the curfew period would be prosecuted.

“Following the violent clash between the Yoruba community and indigenes of Mkpanak group of communities in Ibeno council area, which has resulted in the loss of lives and properties, the Executive Chairman of Ibeno Local Government Area has declared a dusk to dawn curfew from 7:00pm to 6:00am with immediate effect till further notice.

“Sequel to the above, human and vehicular movements are prohibited in any part of the Local Government, while security agencies have been put on alert to strictly enforce this order, and anyone found during these hours will be arrested and prosecuted accordingly”, the statement warned.

No fewer than 10 persons were feared killed and several others missing while property estimated at several millions of naira have been reportedly destroyed in the bloody communal clash recorded early Wednesday involving the Yoruba (Ilaje) residents and the natives of the riverine Ibeno Local Area of the State.

The Deputy Governor, Mr. Moses Ekpo, it was gathered, has visited the troubled Ibeno community, host to ExxonMobil, with a view to calming frayed nerves and give succour to the hundreds of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

