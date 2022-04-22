2023 Polls: Exorbitant Cost of Nomination Forms Worries Yiaga Africa

Chuks Okocha

Yiaga Africa has expressed concern over the high cost of nomination forms being charged by political parties ahead of the 2023 general elections.

In a statement by the Executive Director of Yiaga, Samson Itodo, the group championing youths involvement in elections said, “We note that this is a huge disservice to teeming women, youth and persons with disabilities (PWDs) who nurse the ambition to run for elective office in next year’s general elections.

“It is imperative to state that this practice does not bode well for Nigeria’s fledgling democracy as it further marginalises women and youth, two vulnerable groups who make up the largest demography in the country from participating in the political process.”

The group said the expensive nature of Nigeria’s politics had been established to be a structural barrier to women and youth political participation, adding, “it is saddening to see that political parties, which remains the primary medium for contesting elections in the country, continue to perpetuate this injustice. “

Itodo said with the passage of the age eligibility (Not Too Young To Run) bill into law close to the 2019 general elections, it was envisaged that young people would take advantage of the Not Too Young To Run Act and contest for office en-masse in the 2023 general elections, as this would give them ample time to prepare for the elections.

However, he said going by the high cost of nomination forms that had been announced so far by some political parties ahead of the 2023 general elections, “it is safe to say that this is a deliberate attempt to marginalise women, youth and persons living with disabilities (PWDs) from participating in the political process as candidates in the forthcoming general elections.”

He said it was no news that the marginalised groups were economically disadvantaged to compete fairly with the old guard, who have accumulated resources to be able to afford the cost of running for office.

Accordingly, the executive director of Yiaga said, “We welcome the concessions made by some political parties to women, youth and PWDs and call for a further downward review of the cost of nomination forms to allow for an inclusive process without discrimination to any group or demography of the society. “

