Tech Firm Introduces Smart Cylinders to Address Safety Concerns

Emma Okonji

Gasmonkey, a tech firm has introduced smart cylinders with mobile app control that will address the safety concerns of all users of gas cylinders across the country, and to boost its usage in Nigeria.

The smart gas cylinders, which come with technology app that enables its control remotely, are designed to ensure the safety of Nigerian gas users, who currently face the risk of expired cylinders.

Infused with technology features that are controlled via software application, Gasmonkey, has called for collaboration with interested investors that would further drive increase in production of the smart cylinders locally.

Aside safety, Gasmonkey is using the product to fuel a cleaner future by making clean cooking fuel accessible and safer cylinder, especially for low income earners, who will be able to use the app to determine the level of gas in the cylinder at any given time.

Speaking at the product launch in Lagos, which was attended by prospective investors like Xavier Pierluca and Peter George from

Spark + Africa, the Chief Executive Officer of Gas monkey, Mr. Paul Nnaluo, said the company was set up to provide solutions to the challenges of gas usage in Nigeria leveraging technology. According to him, over 80 per cent of Nigerians are still not using gas despite the fact that it is cheaper and clean.

He noted that safety concern was one of the reasons many Nigerians have not been using gas, adding that with the smart cylinders, safety concerns have been addressed, even as the users would not need to carry the cylinder about to refill. “With Gasmonkey smart cylinder, you do not have to worry about your gas finishing because you can monitor your usage through our app. The gas suppliers through their dashboard also monitor their dashboard to know when your gas is about to finish and bring a replacement,” he said.

Nnaluo added that the Gasmonkey app remained an easy to use smart utility app that allows customers to manage their LPG consumption and pay for the services. “The app allows you to view your cylinder content and predictions on when they will run out. It also allows automatic ordering to avoid running out unplanned,” he said. He explained that the app would allow gas dealers to make projections of their sales as they are able to ascertain the number of their customers and when each of the customers would need another supply.



