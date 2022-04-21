Ronaldo Returns to Man Utd Training

Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Carrington yesterday to take part in training with the rest of the Manchester United squad.

The striker was given indefinite compassionate leave following the death of his baby son and was not present for Tuesday’s defeat to Liverpool – after which his family were full of thanks following an outpouring of support from both home and away fans.

United were back in training yesterday and Ronaldo was spotted arriving at the complex, with numerous sources noting that the 37-year-old took part in a full session with the rest of his team-mates before leaving.

There is no indication as to whether Ronaldo will be part of the squad that travels to face Arsenal on Saturday, with United stressing he will be given as much time as he needs to support both himself and his family.

In Ronaldo’s absence, United were comprehensively beaten 4-0 by Liverpool on Tuesday. Marcus Rashford and Anthony Elanga started in attack for Ralf Rangnick’s side but neither really covered themselves in glory.

