Presidential Aspirant Shares Iftar Meal for 500 Less-privilege in Kano





Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

No fewer than 500 people living with disabilities and street baggers yesterday benefited from packaged Iftar meals donated by presidential aspirant of the People Redemption Party (PRP), Dr. Abdulfattah Durojaiye, in Kano.

Speaking during the distribution, the leader of the entourage, Hajiya Khadiya Abubakar, said Durojaiye is known for his humanitarian activities, and he’s helping the less-privileged to enjoy themselves.

Khadija said if given the opportunity, their presidential aspirant will alleviate

sufferings of the masses, provide employment, reduce poverty, and fight the lingering security challenges.

According to her, “The motive behind this gesture is to reduce the burden among the less privilege. So far, we shared Iftar meal to over 500 people, and it will continue. The kind of smile in the faces of the people receiving the gesture is overwhelming, hence the need to continue.”

She added that Durojaiye is the right and qualified candidate to take the number one seat of power in the country, urging Nigerians to vote wisely in the 2023 elections.

The coordinator said: “You see, our candidate has all the qualities, and I’m very sure he will make a good president for the country. I hereby urge the masses to, by any means, support our candidate for a better Nigeria in the 2023 elections. This is just a few out of his interventions and support for humanity, and more are coming.”

Some of the beneficiaries of the gesture thanked and prayed for Durojaiye to become the president, assuring him that they will vote for him.

“We are people with special needs and cannot always get food to eat we have children. But this man, during this fasting, decided to do this for us, it is indeed a great support. We assure him of our votes in the coming elections. May God answer our prayers for him to become the president of Nigeria,” one of the beneficiaries, Jamila Idris, said.

