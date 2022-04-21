Premier League: Man City Leapfrog Liverpool to the Top

Manchester City leapfrogged Liverpool back to the Premier League summit thanks to three second-half goals against Brighton.

After struggling to break down Graham Potter’s men in a frustrating opening period, Kevin de Bruyne provided the inspiration as City restored their one-point advantage.

De Bruyne created the opener for Riyad Mahrez and provided the faint final pass for Bernardo Silva to wrap up the scoring eight minutes from time.

In between, Phil Foden needed the aid of a deflection to beat the Brighton goalkeeper after Mahrez spotted the England man on his own just outside the box at a corner.

The goals relieved building tension around Etihad Stadium and leave City knowing six more wins are now required for Pep Guardiola’s men to retain their title, starting with the home game against relegation-threatened Watford on Saturday.

RESULTS

Chelsea 2-4 Arsenal

Everton 1-1 Leicester

Newcastle 1-0 Cry’ Palace

Man City 3-0 Brighton

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

