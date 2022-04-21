Popular A’Ibom Cleric Kidnapped, Abductors Demand N100m Ransom

Okon Bassey in Uyo

A popular Pastor and Founder of Akwa Ibom State based church, the Solid Rock Kingdom Church, Apostle John Okoriko has been kidnapped.

The abductors are said to be demanding the sum of N100 million as a ransom before the release of the cleric.

Family sources said the abductors have reached out to them but decline to confirm on the details of the demand of the kidnappers.

Okoriko, known for his peculiar stance on certain Christian doctrines was kidnapped in his country home at Ibekwe Akpan Nya in Mkpat Enin Local Council , Akwa Ibom state on Tuesday evening.

The kidnappers were said to have gained entrance into the compound after scaling the fence and shot sporadically into the air before taking him into a nearby forest.

Meanwhile, the state Police Command has confirmed the abduction saying they have commenced investigation into the incident.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr Odiko MacDon said: “As I speak, a lot has been done already. I want to believe that we will get to the root of it in no distance time.

“A crime has been committed and the police command is working assiduously to unravel the crime and bring perpetuators to book.”

Of late, kidnappers have laid siege on Ekparakwa in Oruk Anam Local Council and neighbouring villages of Mkpat Enin council area with more than 15 persons abducted with some released after payment of ransom.

It was gathered that others who could not afford the ransom were gruesomely killed with decomposing bodies in farmlands within Ekparakwa and Mkpat Enin axis.

A medical doctor was kidnapped while operating on a patient in the theatre at Health Care Centre, Ikot Ekpa last month but regained freedom after an undisclosed ransom was paid .

