Police Open Fire on Soldiers in Nasarawa

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

Operatives of the Nigeria Police in Nasarawa State were alleged to have opened fire on two soldiers, which killed a soldier and caused another a high degree of injury.

Governor Abdulallahi Sule confirmed the incident yesterday in the Government House, Lafia, and has inaugurated a committee to investigate the shooting of the two soldiers by the police personnel in the state and unravel the circumstances that led to the incident in order to avoid re-occurrence.

Sule disclosed that the shooting incident took place on March 5, 2021, at Nakuse in Toto Local Government Area of the state.

He said: “It must be emphasised that government is not aloof in taking measures on the Nakuse incident, considering that the security agencies were also looking into the matter, hence the need to await the outcome.

“Realising the need to promote unity of purpose among our security agencies in a joint operation, government carefully chose an eminent jurist and time-tested security and public administrators, among others to serve on this important investigative committee.”

He said that the investigative committee should be guided by the following terms of reference, which included investigating the remote and immediate causes of the incident and identifying persons involved in the incident.

Also in the terms of reference, the committee is to apportion blames and recommend appropriate punishment and compensation to the deceased family and the injured officer.

It would also recommend appropriate measures to forestall future occurrence and make any other suggestions and recommendations incidental to the matter.

The investigative committee, which would be chaired by a retired Chief Judge of the State, Justice Badamasi Maina, is expected to submit its report to the government within three weeks from the date of its inauguration.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

