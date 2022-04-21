Permanent Secretary Appointment: Group Accuses ICPC, Head of Service of Excluding Candidate

Juliet Akoje in Abuja

The Northern ethnic minority group representing the interest of the minorities in the Northern Nigerian Ethnic Group Assembly has accused the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), and Office of the Head of Service of the Federation(HoSF) of complicity in failing to recommend the only successful candidate from Bauchi State, Mr. Joshua Kadmi Luka, for appointment as Permanent Secretary on the grounds of his ethnic orientation as minority.

The group in a statement signed by one Bulus Angulu is demanding that the list of candidates from Bauchi State, who failed the February 2022 examinations which have been submitted for screening to re-sit the examimations, be trashed by the HoSF.

The group insisted that Luka “who performed excellently” be cleared by ICPC and recommended to the president for his approval.

The statement said: “Mr Joshua K. Luka who came top in the recent examinations and screening was yet to be released, instead, the new names for Bauchi State-Mariya A D Rufai, Danladi Korau Shuaibu and Rabiu Shehu Mohammed-were shortlisted as the candidates for the state, but left out the only successful candidate in the recent examinations, and disqualified on alleged unsubstantiated ICPC reports.”

The group further lamented why a man that is not under any investigation by ICPC be disqualified.

According to the regional group, “The action of the ICPC followed the alleged disqualification of Luka on the basis of a false and misleading report regarding a non-existent bank balance by ICPC which also denied him the right of fair hearing.”

The group, therefore, demanded that ICPC chairman intervenes to review the report and issue the necessary clearance on Luka to enable the HoSF to recommend him for appointment, having been successful in the last selection examinations.

The group also urged the HoSF to suspend action on the proposed re-sit examinations for Bauchi State since Luka’s ICPC clearance is imminent.

