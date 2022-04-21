NGO to Establish Gender Desk in Enugu





Gideon Arinze in Enugu

A non-governmental organisation, Boys Quarters Africa (BQA), has announced plans to launch a gender desk in Enugu State as part of efforts to tackle the scourge of gender-based violence, especially violence against women and girls.

The desk, which would be established at Old Park, one of the main motor parks in the state, is expected to make it easy for women to report all forms of violence perpetrated against them.

Founder/Chief Executive of the BQA, Mr. Solomon Ayodele, made this known yesterday during a workshop held at the Old Park to sensitise transporters and marketers on the need to end all forms of violence and stand up against the culture of rape.

According to Ayodele, the workshop became necessary because it’s been found that most of the violence perpetrated against women are in their homes by their partners and at motor parks usually by drivers, loaders and ticketers.

He noted that violence against women is assuming a rather terrifying dimension because the victims are often afraid of speaking up for fear of being discriminated against.

“Silence is not the best response to violence and that is why we are establishing a desk that will make it easy for people to speak out when they are abused,” he said.

He regretted that over the years, organisations working to end gender based violence have often focused on the victims themselves, rather than engaging with men who are often the perpetrators.

He maintained that the project, which is undertaken in partnership with Connected Development (CODE) and sponsored by Boys Global, is intended to mobilise men and boys as allies towards ending violence against women and girls.

In his address, the Commander of Enugu State Traffic Authority, Mr. Chukwuemeka Udeani, assured that the Ministry of Transport would always support NGOs’ committed to addressing all forms of violence.

Udeani, who was represented by the Head of Department, Enugu North Zone, Mr. Anayo Nnabuchi, commended the efforts of the NGO in tackling the scourge of gender-based violence, especially violence against women and girls.

“The time has come for us to end all forms of violence against women and girls. We will work with relevant stakeholders to ensure that the lessons learnt are strictly adhered to,” he said.

Highpoints of the workshop was the presentation of certificate of participation and stickers to the Chairman of the Park, Mr. Ignatius Eneugwuagu.

