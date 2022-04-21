NFF Awaits FIFA Ruling on $1m Claim by Rohr





The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is awaiting a ruling from FIFA on a $1million compensation claim by former coach Gernot Rohr for unfair dismissal.

Nigeria’s longest-serving manager, after taking charge in August 2016, Rohr was sacked in December just four weeks before the delayed 2021 Nations Cup kicked off in Cameroon.

The NFF had agreed to pay Rohr’s salary until the end of his contract, which expires in December 2022, but he went to football’s world governing body to demand an additional sum for damages.

That claim was contested by the NFF, and a FIFA tribunal examining Rohr’s claim for damages concluded last week. However, a verdict is yet to be communicated to either party.

“Mr Rohr’s the only one talking in the media about a case that is already with FIFA,” a top NFF official told BBC Sport Africa.

“That matter is being handled by our legal department and we are waiting a verdict this week or next week before making any official statement.”

Rohr’s representatives were not available for comment, but the former Niger Republic and Gabon manager confirmed he was seeking compensation.

“Now this case is with FIFA and they will decide,” the 68-year-old said.

A spokesperson for FIFA said the organisation will not comment about an ongoing case.

Rohr was highly praised for rebuilding Nigeria between 2016 and 2018, but nervy and lacklustre performances in more recent years and his conservative approach were heavily criticised by the local media and fans.

Despite leading the Super Eagles to both Africa’s 2022 World Cup play-offs and qualification for this year’s Nations Cup tournament he came under fire for poor results against lower-ranked opponents during qualifying for Qatar.

The Franco-German, who guided Nigeria to the 2018 World Cup and to third place at the 2019 Nations Cup in Egypt, was subsequently replaced by Augustine Eguavoen.

Rohr led the West African nation in 58 matches, winning 31, drawing 13 and losing 14.

