LASG Begins Upgrade of Enterprise Business Suite to Enhance e-Governance

Emma Okonji

In order align its daily activities in governance with current technology trends in today’s digital era, the Lagos State Government has commenced the upgrade of its Oracle Enterprise Business Suite (EBS), to enhance e-governance.

The State Commissioner for Budget and Planning, Mr. Sam Egube, who disclosed this during a recent Stakeholders’ Engagement Workshop for LASG Systems Upgrade Projects, organised by the Ministry of Science and Technology, said the upgrade, which would come in phases, would introduce new management systems that would help in enhancing better service delivery across all the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in the state. He said the upgrade would come with training for all workers across all MDAs in the state. He therefore advised the workers to be open to new and digital ways of delivering services after the training.

“The idea is to create efficiency within the system and improve on transparency and accountability. We are in Lagos, which is the centre for technology innovation and we must live up to expectations in using technology to drive governance, hence the need for the EBS upgrade. “The state will continue to introduce ICT-based initiatives and reforms that aim to bring forward developmental progress. Information and Communications Technology (ICT) allows citizens and businesses to interact with the government, the dissemination of information, and the support of commercial relationships with private sector organisations, among other things,” Egube said.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Science and Technology, Ms. Olayinka Fashola, in her presentation of the strategic overview of the LASG Systems upgrade, disclosed that the upgrade became necessary in order to further improve service delivery in the state.

The Managing Director of Soft Alliance, Dr. Bisi Aina in his presentation as the technical partner for the project, said the first phase of the project would go live by July 2022, while the second phase would go live by September 2022, and that training would commence in July this year.

