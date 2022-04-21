Lagos Community Residents Call for Security Beef-up

Ebiti Yusuf



Residents of Ikotun, a suburb in Alimosho Local Government Area of Lagos State, have called on the Commissioner of Police (CP), Abiodun Alabi to beef up security in the area.

The residents, who spoke to THISDAY, said the call became necessary following increase in attacks by armed robbers, hoodlums, who are terrorizing the area.

For instance, Mr. Abel Olubayo said although the Police have promised improved security for people living in Lagos state, there is the need for more surveillance and patrol to ward off the activities of armed robbers in some areas of Ikotun.

“We know the CP to be an experienced officer, who has promised to ensure that people in Lagos are safe. But I want to call on him and his men to focus attention on Alimosho Local Government, especially Ikotun Area. For instance, last month, unknown gunmen numbering about seven came to our area in Ikotun, raided a particular house and made away with Mercedes Benz GL450 car with plate number FKJ 387GY, laptops and other valuables,” he said.

Also resident, Favour Uche urged the CP to live up to the promise he made when he assumed office, saying this will help to check insecurity in the state.

“CP Alabi had in January assured the residents of Lagos of visibility policing to keep the state safe from criminals. We humbly call on him to fulfil this promise so that residents can sleep well at night,” Uche said.

Alabi, who took over from Assistant Inspector General of Police, AIG Hakeem Odumosu, had said that Lagos State is a familiar turf to him having served in the state for many years in different capacities.

“It has become necessary to bring to the fore my template and policing vision. Visibility policing and dominance of security space by ensuring the presence of policemen at all times to deter criminals as a preventive measure.

“We will ensure that the Rapid Response Squad(RRS) is encouraged and strengthened to respond promptly and effectively to citizens’ concerns,” he said.

He added that his men’s conduct while discharging their duties must conform with our professional ethics especially with issues of corruption and extrajudicial killing and act of incivility to members of the public.

“We will strive to build confidence and trust in members of the public particularly with state actors and non-state actors through intelligence-led community policing.

“Area commanders and Divisional Police Officers will be encouraged to meet regularly with non-state actors to ensure common problems confronting their various areas of responsibilities are collectively addressed,” he said.

