Imosé Technologies Institutes Academy to Train, Recruit Top Talents

Emma Okonji

An indigenous mobile technology company, Imosé Technologies Limited, has instituted a technical training academy to train young and unemployed Nigerians in the repair of mobile devices, graphic design using mobile apps and product photography.

The academy, which will run a three-month intensive certification programme will see hundreds of youths aged 18 to 30 years from Abuja, Benin City, Ibadan, Lagos, and Port-Harcourt, empowered with skills to serve in the telecommunications sector or launched into entrepreneurship.

As part of the company’s objective to have a structured, thorough and transparent process, the registration process for interested candidates was made open via the Imosé Technologies website and offline across its different service centres. A series of screening and interviews were conducted to select the first batch of 30 candidates from an applicant pool of over 1000 for the programme, who kicked off their training on Saturday 9 April. All trainees will be compensated at the end of the three-

month programme, while the best two performing candidates get instant employment with Imosé Technologies as well as cash prizes.

Executive Director, Imosé Technologies Limited, Taiye Osayi-Izedonmwen, said: “The Imosé Technical Training Academy is a corporate social responsibility initiative of Imosé Technologies Limited, and it is aimed at getting youths engaged and off the streets.

“It will be an annual programme and run in partnership with Upskill Learning Centre to change the lives of passionate and interested Nigerian youths.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

