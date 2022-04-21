Google Launches Product Development Centre in Africa, Begins Hiring

Emma Okonji

Google on Tuesday at a virtual press conference, announced its first Product Development Centre in Africa, to be located in Nairobi, Kenya. The new product development centre will help to create transformative products and services for people in Africa, including Nigeria and around the world.

Google also said the centre would be hiring visionary engineers, product managers, UX designers and researchers to lay the foundation for significant growth in the coming years.

The centre is looking for talented, creative people who can help solve difficult and important technical challenges, such as improving the smartphone experience for people in Africa, or building a more reliable internet infrastructure, Google said.

Last October at a Google for Africa event, Google’s CEO, Sundar Pichai, announced a plan to invest $1 billion over the next five years to support Africa’s digital transformation.

Vice President for Products at Google, Suzanne Frey, who announced the launch of the first Product Development Centre in Africa, said: “Google’s mission in Africa is to make the Internet helpful to Africans and partner with African governments, policymakers, educators, entrepreneurs and businesses to shape the next wave of innovation in Africa. Today I am excited to welcome all Africans passionate about improving the digital experience of African users by building better products to apply for the open roles at our first product development centre in Africa.”

Managing Director for Google in Africa, Nitin Gajria, said: “There are 300 million internet users in Africa who are young, mobile-first and have similar patterns to mobile youth globally. By 2030, Africa will have 800 million internet users and a third of the world’s under-35 population. The potential for Africa to become a leading digital economy is right on the horizon and Google is committed to accelerating Africa’s digital transformation through human capital and enabling ‘African-led solutions to African and global problems’ through better products.”



