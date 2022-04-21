Gokada Raises Insurance Cover for Customers to N600,000

Emma Okonji

Amidst harsh economy and growing insecurity in the country, Nigeria’s trusted logistics company, Gokada, has increased the insurance coverage of its customers’ goods-in-transit within Lagos State to the sum of N600,000.

The accelerated response by the company to the current challenging environment is aimed at creating a buffer that indemnifies a customers’ loss of parcel in the event of damage or security challenge.

Gokada customers are covered against loss or damage to their items while in transit to the receiver, damage or destruction of items while it is being loaded or unloaded from the conveyance and temporary housing in the event of a delay of goods in transit. Riders also enjoy insurance covers that indemnifies them against the financial burden that could be borne from accidents and general health issues.

The Head of Growth and Marketing at Gokada, Mr. Laolu Oloyede, who made the disclosure, said: “We understand the daily challenges of our customers in Lagos and this is why our innovations are customer centric, aimed at delivering value and enabling a stress-free life. Our App connects thousands of customers and businesses by catalyzing the transformation of Nigeria’s transport infrastructure through our ultra reliable last-mile delivery solutions.”

Vice President for Tech and Product at Gokada, Dika Oha, stated that “Gokada is at the forefront of revolutionizing the logistics industry through innovative technology and sustainability. We are driven by the need to connect different cities using a single app with value propositions centered on safety, convenience and best pieces; ultimately creating jobs for thousands of Nigerians.”

Oha further said: “Over the next few weeks, Gokada will be releasing new updates on the app like cheaper consolidated deliveries, improved digital payment solutions, loyalty bonus to customers and leveraging its NIPOST license for intercity logistics.”

