Eterna, 27 Others Lift Stock Market By N320bn

Kayode Tokede

Investors’ investment on the Nigerian Exchanger Limited (NGX) stock market yesterday rose by N320 billion on the share price gains of Eterna Plc and 27 others.

The NGX All Share Index (ASI) rose by 592.85 basis points or 1.25 per cent to close at 48.138.71 basis points, while the overall market capitalisation value gained N320 billion to close at N25.952 trillion.

The upturn was impacted by gains recorded in medium and large capitalised stocks, amongst which are; Airtel Africa, Seplat Energy, Guinness Nigeria, Dangote Cement and Okomu Oil.

Market sentiment, as measured by market breadth was positive as 28 stocks declined, relative to 21 gainers. Eterna and Japaul Gold and Ventures recorded the highest price gain of 10 per cent each to close at N5.50 and 33 kobo respectively, while Guinness Nigeria followed with a gain 9.96 per cent to close at N82.25, per share.

MEYER Plc rose by 9.66 per cent to close at N1.93, while Wapic Insurance appreciated by 9.52 per cent to close at 46 kobo, per share. On the other hand, Union Dicon Salt led the losers’ chart by 9.60 per cent to close at N8.95, per share. Computer Warehouse Group (CWG) followed with a decline of 9.28 per cent to close at 88 kobo, while John Holt depreciated by 8.97 per cent to close at 71 kobo, per share.

Regency Alliance Insurance declined by 8.57 per cent to close at 32 kobo, while SUNU Assurance Nigeria depreciated by 8.33 per cent to close at 33 kobo, per share.

Meanwhile, the total volume of trades declined by 4.35 per cent to 349.561 million units, valued at N3.699 billion, and exchanged in 4,587 deals. Transactions in the shares of Universal Insurance topped the activity chart with 73.047 million shares valued at N14.609 million. Zenith Bank followed with 23.654 million shares worth N571.508 million, while Fidelity Bank traded 20.728 million shares valued at N79.965 million.

United Bank for Africa (UBA) traded 20.062 million shares valued at N160.503 million, while Mutual Benefits Assurance transacted 16.374 million shares worth N3.948 million.

Analysts at GTI Securities Limited stated that “Investors increased buying interest in three major sectors, led by the Oil & Gas, which grew by 2.98 per cent, lifted the NGX-ASI by 1.25 per cent. We expect the bullish run to persist in the coming trading days.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

