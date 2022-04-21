Establishment of Appeal Court ‘ll Boost Justice Dispensation, Says Bauchi Gov

Segun Awofadeji



The Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, has said that the establishment of the Court of Appeal in the state would assist in the dispensation of justice and end the practice of taking cases to neighboring states like Plateau or Gombe.

Mohammed said this yesterday while hosting High Court Judges, Sharia Court of Appeal Judges and other principal officers of the state judiciary on a Ramadan breakfast that was held at Government House, Bauchi.

He stated that his administration would be ready to support the project in the state.

The governor said: “Bauchi deserves to have the Court of Appeal in order to be able to enforce and enshrine the dispensation of justice in a manner that would be conducted within a timeline (sic).

“Bauchi is one of the most populated states in northern Nigeria; therefore, we are advocating having one in our state to reduce our volume of judicial cases.

“I believe that Mr. President will listen to us, judicial council and the CJN for the people of the state to have the opportunity to get quick and speedy dispensation of justice.”

The governor also welcomed the reforms being introduced in the judiciary and promised to support the judiciary by providing official vehicles for judges and engendering conducive working environment that would enhance the image of the judiciary and enhance better service delivery.

He said: “I am very happy that we are enshrining good governance, collaboration, community engagement with local government stakeholders, judiciary and the parliament so that we can serve the people of the state well who voted us into office.

“My discussion with them (PDP stakeholders) is part of effort towards ensuring inclusive governance, fostering security, understanding, communication and feedbacks and I have become the most accessible governor because people are happy telling me the truth, which is making governance very easy and I thank God for assisting me to come up with the initiative since I come on board and it is working for me.”

On his part, the Speaker, Bauchi State House of Assembly, Hon. Abubakar Y Sulaiman, called for continued working synergy and understanding between the three arms of government for the rapid development of the state.

Earlier, the State Grand Khadi, Khadi Umar Liman, assured that the judiciary would continue to ensure justice in the discharge of its constitutional duties.

He then applauded the governor for his support to judiciary, particularly his respect for the rule of law.

